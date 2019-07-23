New faces join culinary veterans for 2019 Columbus Restaurant Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Restaurant Week returns to the Fountain City, bringing local diners delicious and affordable local delicacies while also supporting a good cause.

Michael Woodham is the general manager and cook at Hudson’s Columbus off Veteran’s Parkway. He says after only having officially opened in January, this new local eatery is eager to hit the ground running as the newest addition to the annual Columbus Restaurant Week charity event.



“With us being new and in kind of a tough location, a lot of people don’t know about us,” Woodham explains. “I’m hoping this week will bring a lot of new clientele towards us.”

Restaurant Week allows participating restaurants to offer fixed, discounted menus so local and visiting diners can easily make their way through everything Columbus has to offer.

“For us, Restaurant Week is very important. Not only does it bring people in to enjoy something a little bit more special with our prefixed menu, it gives an opportunity to celebrate local food culture in our city,” says Benjamin Link, the co-owner of Bare Roots Farmacy on 12th Street.

This will be the second year a portion of the event’s proceeds will benefit the Giving Kitchen — a Georgia charity that offers financial assistance and support services to food industry employees suffering medical, personal, or family issues that may take them away from work.

“Restaurant Week in Columbus is so special, really a great outreach opportunity to not only fundraise, but even more importantly than that is the opportunity to tell food service workers what we do and to remind the community to be on the outlook for them and to let us know if they see a food service worker in crisis, remind them that they don’t have to go through that alone,” says Naomi Green, the Director of Partnerships and Development for Giving Kitchen.

Giving Kitchen started in Atlanta back in 2013 and has since grown to statewide reach as of January 2019. Green says Giving Kitchen has given more than $2.7 million in crisis grants to around 1,700 people.

“When the general public is out dining these people are at work and happy to serve. They’ve chosen a career in service, whether it’s a temporary position or one for life, so we want to give back to them when they’re most in need,” Green explains to News 3’s Mikhaela Singleton.

Giving Kitchen advocates filling in the financial gaps health insurance may not pay for, for instance when a service worker may have a broken leg and lose 16 weeks of work or in other cases been given a cancer diagnosis. Crisis grants can pay for rent, utilities, or even groceries when a person is getting back on their feet.

Both Woodham and Link say they have had friends and employees rescued by the Giving Kitchen’s efforts.

“A lot of us are, you know, broke college kids just trying to make it by, and you know a lot of us don’t have the health insurance and stuff like that that would really help us in a time of need,” Woodham explains. “I think [Giving Kitchen] is an amazing organization that helps out a very talented and dedicated group of people.”

“We’ve had people who worked here for us and they may be going through something really bad and their stress level is way up here, but as soon as we tell them about the Giving Kitchen it comes down and they can focus on what they need to focus on, which is being with family, healing and rebuilding themselves and their lives without it being what wipes them out,” Link says.

Green adds the Giving Kitchen’s services go beyond financial assistance as well.

“Money doesn’t solve all problems and folks need access to stability services in their community as well. We work really hard to make sure we have crisis counselors and grief counselors and mental health professionals that will work with food service workers on a sliding scale basis to ensure, whatever your crisis, the Giving Kitchen and the community will step forward to support you,” she says.

The full list of local eateries participating in Columbus Restaurant Week 2019 are:

11th and Bay

B Merrells

Bare Roots Farmacy

The Black Cow

BlueWater Grill

Caffe Amici

Epic

Hudson’s Columbus

Mabella

Morten’s at Old Town

Nonic

Rose Cottage

Smoke Bourbon & BBQ

The Hangout

The Loft

Treviolis

Mr. Pizza

Mr. Wing

Visit the Restaurant Week event page online for more information