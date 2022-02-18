New garbage cans begin rolling out in Columbus

The new trash cans are triple the size of the original. You can see the comparative size in this photo.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The new 96-gallon trash cans have started rolling out in Columbus. The city anticipated starting the rollout in February of 2022, but started ahead of schedule on Jan. 30.

Director of Public Works Drale Short said if you haven’t received your trash can just yet, don’t panic they’re on the way.

“Well we did start delivering carts on January the 30th, which is ahead of schedule,” said Short. “As of yesterday we’ve delivered over 19,580 carts, two carts per household that equals about 9,000 thousand… over 9,000 residential households that’s received their carts.”

The new trash cans have a RFID tag which correlates with the residence it’s assigned to. The company who does this is rolling out the new trash cans in routes. Meaning it will take until sometime in March for all 56,000 Columbus households to receive their cans.

Short is anticipating fixing anything needed with the drop off or new system in April.

The new cans and automated system are not only being put in place to move away from using manual labor for trash pick up, but Short explained the city is also hoping it will help with the amount of trash going into the city’s landfills.

“An unlimited stream means that the residents of Muscogee County, for so many years, have just had the ability to put out whatever they needed put out, whenever they wanted to put out,” said Short. “And ya know in growing in waste collection we’ve evolved and we’ve recognized we don’t have an unlimited source of landfill space. So we have to start being very mindful of what we’re putting in our landfill and how much waste we’re generating.”

Short said the 96-gallon cans hold up to seven, 18-gallon garbage bags which should be enough for a family of four.

She emphasizes the importance of recycling and encourages residence to call 3-1-1 to receive a free recycling bin to help clear space in your trash can and the landfills.

So what happens to the old trash cans? Well you can use them for things like composting or yardw aste storage or the city will have a company come pick them up from you.

The city is working to finalize dates that residents will be able to put out their old trash cans for collection.