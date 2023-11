COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – New Horizon Behavioral Health, along with VW Ministries and Kingdom of Faith Outreach Ministries, are bringing a clothing giveaway to Columbus and inviting locals who are in need to attend.

The event is scheduled to be held on Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot across from New Horizon Behavioral Health’s building located at 2100 Comer Avenue.