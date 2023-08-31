COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – WRBL’s Crystal Whitman interviewed two New Horizons Behavioral Health representatives to discuss their upcoming Recovery on the River event.

New Horizons Behavioral Health is set to host Recovery on River, which is a free event that will “promote and celebrate recovery from substance use and mental health disorders” in the community.

The event is scheduled to be held at 6 p.m. at Woodruff Riverfront Park.

According to New Horizons Behavioral Health, the event will feature individuals in the recovery process sharing their journey with attendees and performances from the Girls Inc. Dance Team, Calvary Baptist Church Worship band, and another live band cover.

Other organizations focused on recovery, including Safe House Ministries and House of Time, will be at the event to share their own staff members’ recovery journeys. The event will also feature activities for all ages including face painting, raffles, games, line dancing, vendors, and four food trucks.

New Horizons Behavioral Health says the first 200 participants will receive a free t-shirt along with a $10 voucher that can be used at any food truck at the event.