COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The New Life House of Prayer Ministries International (NLHOP) invites locals to a family fun day event on July 8.

The event, NLHOP says will feature food, games, a bouncy house, and a waterslide.

Health vendors, including the Valley Healthcare Mobile Health Bus, River Valley RCAAA, CP Financial, an insurance agency, and Bridging the Gap, will also be present at the event and available to attendees.

The Family Fun Day event is NLHOP’s way of giving back to the local community, with the church stating, “During our time of celebrating 22 years of ministry, we desire to share God with people in the community and surrounding areas. To be able to give love and let them know we are here as a ministry to help turn the hearts of the people back to God. So, they may all have life and that more abundantly. What better way but through a Family Fun Day?”

The event is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. on NLHOP church grounds at 1510 Fort Benning Rd in Columbus.

For more information about the upcoming event, visit NLHOP’s website.