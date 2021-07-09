New sculpture unveiled at Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A culmination of six weeks of work was revealed Friday at Arnold Magnet Academy.

FABArts has set up art experiences in Muscogee County Schools where students attend a summer camp instead of summer school. The camp teaches students math, language arts, and the arts.

Students spent time learning the core subjects, while designing a sculpture.

The sculpture nicknamed the “Charm Tree” displays cutouts that students drew. The students drew icons of things that represented happiness to them. The icons included books, niece and nephew’s names, game controllers, roller skates and more.

Once the icons were drawn, visiting teaching artist and sculptor Dalton Newbend cut them out using a CNC Plasma machine. Once cut, the students painted their icons to be placed on the structure.

Newbend believes programs like this give students a chance to explore the collaborative medium of sculpting and opens the possibility of students being artists themselves when they grow up.

“What I want them to take away is to understand the collaborative aspect of sculpture,” said Newbend. “I also want them to be 5, 10 years from now ‘Let me just go see that sculpture that I helped build’ and maybe inspire some of them to be artists themselves.”

FABArts CEO Rick McKnight says this program is all about connecting the arts to the teaching standards.

“We are connecting the standards to the arts, that used to be called arts engagement and now it’s called arts integration where we integrate what we want to teach and how we learn, it doesn’t have to be expensive.”

FABArts had 13 artists attend the summer camp teaching students all different types of art mediums. McKnight says this program will continue into the fall.

“I believe in the concept of learning through the arts there are ways to learn using the arts, there are ways to teach through the arts today, here was the culmination of 6 weeks of learning,” said McKnight. “It’s math, it’s science it’s coordinating with Columbus State…all the people, because believe me, in life, that’s how it’s going to be. Together we are stronger, collaboration is the name of the game.”

“I just really want to say thanks to everyone involved with this, FABArts, Muscogee County School District, Columbus State University and everyone else who had a hand in making this thing happen,” said Newton. “It’s really an amazing opportunity to get to work with everyone.”