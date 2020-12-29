 

New Year, New Senate Tour

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL)-With the New Year quickly approaching that means a new Senate is underway for Georgia.

Meanwhile,  Democratic Party of Georgia is continuing their ” New Year, New Senate Tour” to promote the final week of early voting. 

State Rep. Debbie Buckner and State Sen. Ed Harbison and Laura Walker gathered outside of the Columbus River walk for the first stop of their tour.

“This one is incredibly close, as you can tell from all of the television ads that have been running constantly there is a great deal of interest in this election. There is a great deal at stake in this election and it is going to be very close, that is why we are really encouraging people to go ahead and vote early,” Buckner said.

The Democrat Party wants to finish what they started in November, considering this election is just as close as the Presidential election.

 “I think any of us who have been involved in elections always have butterflies until two or three days after the election because you want to make sure that the people you are supporting do well and are elected,”  Buckner said.

 The early voting process will continue Dec 12 -13 from 7 a.m.-7p.m. and for New Year’s Eve on Thursday the voting process will end at 5p.m.

