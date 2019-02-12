Skip to content
News 3 Neighbors
News 3 Neighbors: Retired Command Sergeant Major celebrates 100th birthday
Video
One teacher’s dream of faith
Video
Columbus woman delivers Christmas spirit to neighbors
Video
Drafted for love
Video
Serving the community: Meals on Wheels, with Stowers leadership kids
Video
More News 3 Neighbors Headlines
Local nurse retires, returns to hospital as volunteer
Video
A heart for disabled kids in India
Video
Reaching out with compassion
Video
News 3 Neighbors: Columbus woman’s ‘healing notes’ a sweet sound at local hospital
Video
News 3 Neighbors: Thanking some good Samaritans
Video
News 3 Neighbors: House of Mercy’s Tears to Ears Kids
Video
News 3 Neighbors: Community rallies behind barber battling cancer
Video
News 3 Neighbors: Love everlasting
Video
News 3 Neighbors: First Baptist ministers in Cuba
Video
NEWS 3 NEIGHBORS: Shaw students helping seniors
Video
Recent Updates
Returning warmer while overall pattern remains quiet through the weekend
Video
Stable and pleasant headed into this weekend’s forecast
Video
Another beautiful day with less wind and highs in the 70s
Video
Turning quiet & calm with temperatures on the rise
Video
Calm, cool and sunny today
Video
Cooler and seasonable now that storms are out
Video
WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible late this morning into the afternoon
Video
WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms by Tuesday afternoon
Video
Dry today; Weather Aware Tuesday
Video
More Political Stories
Dems call on Trump administration to open ACA enrollment
Video
Phase 4: Details on the next part of the nation’s economic stimulus package
Video
Lawmakers discuss expanding economic stimulus amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
Trump signs $2.2 trillion stimulus package
Video
Congress passes, Trump signs $2.2 trillion virus relief bill
Trending Stories
What you need to know about Georgia’s shelter in place order
Gov. Brian Kemp releases details of shelter in place order for Georgia
“No time to waste” EAMC physician urges high degree social distancing in memo
Coroner: Leesburg, Ga., man tested positive for COVID-19 after dying in Columbus hospital
Global Payments/TSYS to cut employee salaries by 10 percent, CEO forgoes all salary and bonuses
Don't Miss
Beulah High School employee tests positive for coronavirus
Target to limit number of customers in stores starting Saturday
NOON UPDATE: Alabama coronavirus cases at 1,336, with 78 in Chambers County and 96 in Lee County
NOON UPDATE: Georgia coronavirus cases apporaching 6,000 with 1,158 hospitalized, 30 Columbus cases
PHOTOS: The spaces we filled, now filled with space
Hundreds of sailors give hero’s send-off to fired commander of aircraft carrier hit by coronavirus
‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81
Tweets by wrblnews3
