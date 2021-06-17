News 3 volunteers with House of Heroes for founders day

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Thursday marks the 25th anniversary of the founding of WRBL’s parent company, Nexstar. Employees at all of Nexstar’s 199 stations marked the day by volunteering in community service project. News 3 partnered with House of Heroes for its Day of Caring.

Navy Veteran William Brooks is keeping a family tradition on track by living in the home his grandfather built in 1929. Brooks’s grandparents, parents and sister all lived in the house after each other. Brook’s sister was the last person to live in the house. After his sister died, the house was turned into a storage shed for a few years, until Brooks decided it was his turn to live in the house.

While living in the house, Brooks discovered it could use a few renovations, such as fresh paint on the outside and some flowers. Brooks reached out to House of Heroes asking for help painting his home. A few weeks later he got a phone call saying help was on the way.

News 3 reached out to House of Heroes and volunteered to help paint Brooks’s home.

The News 3 team met House of Heroes at Brooks’ home at 9 a.m. June 17, while Brooks was at the hospital undergoing leg surgery. The team began scraping off old paint, replacing it with a fresh coat of blue paint. Volunteers grabbed ladders and paintbrushes to reach spots that weren’t at eye level.

News 3’s volunteer Jordan Langdon said it felt good to give back to a veteran.

“It makes me feel great because he’s one of our heroes that served for us over seas in the Navy. Being a military kid, I want to give back as much as I can because my parents did the same thing,” Langdon said.

News 3 volunteer Sarah Gray Barr also grew up as a military child and she hopes Brooks enjoys the fresh coat of paint.

“I think he’s done so much for us as a nation. That this is really the least we can do, so I really hope he enjoys the paint job we’re doing today and the work we’re putting into his house,” Barr said.

News 3 broke into two four-hour shifts to get the job done. Starting from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Once Brooks recovers from surgery, News 3 plans to gift him a new T.V. and an American flag to hang on his freshly painted porch.