Columbus, GA (May 17, 2022) – The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation and WRBL-TV, the Nexstar Media Inc. television station serving Columbus, Georgia, announced that the Foundation will donate $5,000 to support two local non-profit organizations operating in the area. The Feeding the Valley Food Bank and the Valley Healthcare System will each receive $2,500 contributions from the Foundation.

Feeding The Valley Food Bank is based in Midland, Georgia, and serves 17 counties in West Georgia, along with Russell County in Alabama. The organization collaborates with more than 350 partner agencies.

Valley Healthcare System, with locations in Columbus, Fortson, and Talbotton, Georgia, is a multi-specialty health care organization, providing medical, dental, diagnostic, and other health related services to residents, regardless of circumstances. Valley Healthcare System also runs a mobile dental unit and has one school-based clinic in Columbus.

“These two worthy organizations provide critical needs throughout our community,” said WRBL-TV Vice President and General Manager Joe McGuire. “WRBL and the Nexstar Foundation are proud to announce the grants to Feeding the Valley Food Bank and Valley Healthcare System. Our support does not stop there. WRBL will be hosting events and working in coordination with both organizations throughout the year to improve the lives of our neighbors across West Georgia and East Alabama. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar across the country is core to the company’s mission, and we are honored that the Nexstar Media Foundation is making these donations to help so many in need.”

Commenting on the donation to the Valley Healthcare System, Sarah Long, Chief Executive Officer said: “It has been our honor to serve the communities across the Chattahoochee Valley region with quality patient-centered medical care for almost three decades. We thank the Nexstar Foundation for their kindness and generosity as together we pass it forward.”

Feeding the Valley Chief Executive Officer Frank Sheppard said: “Our food bank provides 16 million pounds of food each year to our food-insecure neighbors. This could not happen without tremendous support from the communities in which we operate. We are thankful to the Nexstar Foundation for this generous donation, which will provide 15,000 meals through our children’s feeding program.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.