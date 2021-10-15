NO SHAME Theater returns to Columbus in November

Community News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A performing arts showcase returns to The Springer Opera house after a COVID-19 related hiatus.

NO SHAME Theater is a late-night, uncensored event featuring various performing artists. The event is 18 and up with a $5 dollar admission fee.

NO SHAME Theater ran with minimal interruption for 11 years until the initial COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. This caused the event to take an 18-month break.

The event returns Nov. 5 at 10:00 PM in the Springer Saloon. Face masks and temperature checks will be required.

For more information, visit The Springer Opera House website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Don't Miss