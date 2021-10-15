NO SHAME Theater returns to Columbus in November

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A performing arts showcase returns to The Springer Opera house after a COVID-19 related hiatus.

NO SHAME Theater is a late-night, uncensored event featuring various performing artists. The event is 18 and up with a $5 dollar admission fee.

NO SHAME Theater ran with minimal interruption for 11 years until the initial COVID-19 outbreak in 2020. This caused the event to take an 18-month break.

The event returns Nov. 5 at 10:00 PM in the Springer Saloon. Face masks and temperature checks will be required.

For more information, visit The Springer Opera House website.