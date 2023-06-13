COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — North Columbus Library offers various relaxing adult activities, one of which is Coffee Coloring, a surprisingly relaxing activity perfect to De-stress and unwind.

According to Health Line, coloring is a healthy way to relieve stress. It calms the brain and helps your body relax.

Coloring taps into your creativity and organizational abilities along with your focus, attention, decision-making, and problem-solving skills.

Adult Services Librarian of North Columbus Library Amy Ottinger shares more details about the program.

“Again, like these programs are great for people who just want to get away from their kids for a little while or take a break and just kind of come hang out with other adults and just not have expectations about getting something done in a certain amount of time or being stressed out. And that’s something that we don’t have a lot of. Which is nice as an adult to have something to go to that’s just kind of relaxing and low pressure,” said Ottinger.

The North Columbus Library offers various adult activities throughout the week to give participants an opportunity to decompress with June being Men’s Mental Health month; this is a reminder to take care of your mental wellbeing.