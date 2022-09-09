COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, Sept. 9, representatives from the six counties in the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit of Georgia gathered at The Center at 909, a sexual assault support center, for an annual meeting and signing signifying their agreement on sexual assault response protocol. The meeting was presided over by Gil McBride, the chief judge of the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit of Georgia.

Law enforcement officials; judges; representatives from Columbus State University, Fort Benning and the Georgia Department of Public Health; and others were present.

“The point of this signing is to make sure that all six counties are approaching sexual assault cases in the same way from as early in the process as possible,” McBride said in an interview. “So immediately after the time of outcry and the assault is reported all the way through trial prosecution and any sentencing that may result.”

McBride explained that uniformity in how sexual assault cases are handled will prevent survivors from being needlessly retraumatized.

“So there’s one central facility for conducting the forensic interview, conducting the sexual assault nurse examination,” he said. “Before we had this protocol in place, it was not uncommon for the victim of a sexual assault to really be asked the same questions multiple times.”

The signing happens every year, McBride said, and the agreement is updated annually as needed.

“The legislature will make some changes along the way,” McBride said. “Things they think we need to take up and address. And so, we keep it current for all six counties.”

Above, The Center at 909 Executive Director Kyle A. Bair speaks to attendees.

McBride gave the example of legislation being passed this year to create consistency in preserving, organizing and testing rape kits.

“Before this year, there had been a number of ways to approach those, sometimes, across the state,” he said.

McBride said that in other circuits, rape kits would get lost or contaminated.

At the meeting, The Center at 909 Executive Director Kyle A. Bair said the center doesn’t turn anyone away regardless of where they’re from.

“We don’t care where they come from,” she said. “For us, jurisdiction is important if they choose to report to law enforcement. But otherwise, we can provide services to anybody at any point. So that’s important to know.”

Bair said it’s tough to get sexual assault survivors to report what happened to them and that only one in 10 do so.

“This is a start to get everybody on board to have law enforcement that’s well-trained, that understands the trauma and the impact on victims and that realizes these resources are available,” she said.

She welcomed everyone present to tour the facility.

“You should know that this facility exists and what we do,” she said. “So we’re welcoming anybody to take a look through. We have the medical suite open because, you know, we’re 24/7.”

According to Bair, The Center at 909 served about 365 new clients and over 600 families in 2021.