ONLY ON 3: A local woman plans to turn vacant buildings into Historic District art hub

Former Jordan Vocational High School art teacher, Karen Ouzts, has plans to create a space for artists to not only sell their art, but to teach classes, rent out space and to practice their craft.

“I wanna serve as the heart. I want to be what pulls all of the artist together and I wanna see what we can accomplish together,” Ouzts said.

Ouzts says she got the idea from her late father who was an artist. She says it was her father’s dream to have a center like this and she is happy to be able to create this space for artists in the community.

She says the main building will have multiple uses. It will include a 24/7 closed off community studio and outside of that room will be gallery space that opens up to 3,000 square feet of event space.

The vacant buildings used to be grocery store but will now house classrooms for community workshops as well their long term goal to have home school and after school programs.

Ouzts says another building used to be the Cozy Corner laundry mat and its courtyard will be landscaped, so it can be used for outdoor events.

A local group, Columbus Collective, in town says they are all for the center and it’s something definitely needed here in Columbus.

“Even if you’re just starting out you can find your passion here or you can grow in your already instilled passion, so I think it’s going to be an awesome opportunity,” Tony Pettis, Columbus Collective/ Heritage Art center social media marketing outreach marketing manager said.

Outz says she could not have done this without her husband Robby and mother’s support. She plans to open the center this upcoming Fall.

She says she is looking for the community for help. Her goal is to raise $25,000.To learn more about the art center efforts, click here.