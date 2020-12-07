Opelika awarded $50K YIPP Grant from Gov. Ivey, ADECA

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Opelika was awarded a $50,000 grant to continue its Youth Incarceration Prevention Project. The funding was given to the city by Governor Kay Ivey, from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

In 2019, the Opelika Commission on Crime and Violence founded YIPP. the program was crated to address youth offender behavioral health issues, according to a release from city officials. Participants from YIPP are enrolled in educational programs to help them graduate from high school or earn a GED, while providing job skills training.

Participants who compete the program also receive jobs in Lee County.

The YIPP Pilot Program, which was also funded by ADECA had 31 successful participants from July to September 2020. Officials say that all participants have remained out of the criminal system and have made positive strides to stay out of trouble while continuing their high school studies.

“The YIPP effort is making Opelika and Lee County safer by intervening in the lives of youth offenders and their families. I am happy to see that the pilot program was successful and look forward to seeing more lives changed because of YIPP,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller.

For more information on YIPP, contact Joey Motley, the City Administrator, at jmotley@opelika-al.gov.