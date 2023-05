OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Opelika Police Department is hosting a meeting for the Hispanic community on May 10.

According to the Opelika Police, the community meeting will be held at West Forest Intermediate School from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

The Hispanic community will be informed about emergency text services, resources and victim assistance and understand local laws.

Parents and students are encouraged to attend to speak with Opelika Police’s Hispanic officers and school resource officers.