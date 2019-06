OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL)- If you’ve got a quiz question, chances are some smart students in Opelika can help you out!

The Opelika Middle School Quiz Bowl Team brought home a National Championship this weekend from Orlando.

Opelika City Schools shared the good news on their Facebook page over the weekend!

Congratulations to Tyler, Marley, Zavier, Taylor, Henry, and Coach Harris. Your community is very proud of you.