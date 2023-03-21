HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — Harris County School District (HCSD) is hosting a “Biscuits with Bus Drivers” event for interested candidates. No experience is needed, and HCSD is offering full-time benefits for a part-time job.

“This is a mini open-house type event during which anyone interested in driving a bus can drop by the Transportation Department to get more information about becoming a bus driver and have a cup of coffee and a sausage biscuit on us,” shared Justin Finney, HCSD assistant superintendent of business services and technology.

These recruiting events will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Friday, March 24, and March 31 at the HCSD Brown Transportation Building (140 Barnes Mill Road, Hamilton, Ga.). There is no registration required to attend.

The paid training salary and starting base salary are $18 per hour but may be higher based on experience. The position also offers matching investments, medical, dental, and life insurance.

“We have certified trainers that will assist you in reaching your school bus CDL goal,” said Transportation Director Mike Dover.

For more information, visit www.harris.k12.ga.us or call (706) 628-4206.