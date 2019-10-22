Operating Drug Take back events continue Wednesday and Thursday

(WRBL)–All week long, WRBL News 3 is putting a spotlight on the issue of prescription drug abuse and efforts to get those potential killers off our streets.

News 3’s Operation Drug Take back continues this week in Phenix City and Columbus. On Wednesday, Oct. 23, we’re teaming up with Russell County District Attorney Kenneth Davis, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor, and the Alabama District Attorney’s Association for a drive-through take back event at the Russell County Courthouse from 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Then on Thursday, Oct. 24, WRBL News 3 will be on 6th Avenue North, between 10th and 11th streets in Columbus, as we team up with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office for our third drive-through event 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EDT. It’s sponsored by Son’s Automotive, Columbus Hospice, and Wellcare.