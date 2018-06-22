Our Kitchen

Our Kitchen: Lemon Trifle

INGREDIENTS:

  • Milk
  • Instant Lemon Pudding
  • Lemon
  • Cream Cheese
  • Condensed Milk
  • Pecan Sandies Cookies
  • Cool Whip

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Crumble cookies in bite-sized pieces into bowl
  2. Pour 3 cups of milk in measuring cup, and add in a second bowl to mix the pudding
  3. Stir until blended through
  4. Squeeze a lemon to add lemon juice into the bowl
  5. Add  cream cheese and 8 ounces of cool whip inside a third bowl.
  6. Add a can of condensed milk
  7. Add lemon juice
  8. Mix this cream cheese blend until very fluffy
  9. In first bowl of crumbled cookies, add cream cheese blend from the third bowl for the second layer
  10. Add the pudding mix from the second bowl for a third layer
  11. Repeat the layer pattern
  12. Grate zest from the lemon to add on top and add leftover pieces of pecan sandies 
  13. Eat and enjoy!
