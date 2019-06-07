Our Kitchen

Our Kitchen: Roasted Beet Hummus

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 04:45 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 04:47 PM EDT

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 Fresh Beet  
  • Chickpeas (Garbanzo Beans), one 15 oz. can, drained  
  • 2 TBSP Tahini Paste
  • 1 Large Lemon, for zesting and 1 tsp juice 
  • Garlic, 2 cloves, minced
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 1/4 cup, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

DIRECTIONS:

To roast a beet:

  1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.  Cut the green tops off and trim the root.  Wrap in foil with a little olive oil. Roast about an hour until fork tender.  Let cool.  Peel off remaining skin.  
  2. Place the beet in a food processor or a blender.
  3. Add the chickpeas, tahini paste, lemon juice, minced garlic, and a little lemon zest
  4. Add salt and pepper to taste.   
  5. Slowly drizzle in the olive oil until desired texture.
  6. Sprinkle with remaining lemon zest.
  7. Serve chilled with fresh veggies and pita chips.
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories