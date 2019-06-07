Our Kitchen: Roasted Beet Hummus
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Fresh Beet
- Chickpeas (Garbanzo Beans), one 15 oz. can, drained
- 2 TBSP Tahini Paste
- 1 Large Lemon, for zesting and 1 tsp juice
- Garlic, 2 cloves, minced
- Salt
- Pepper
- 1/4 cup, Extra Virgin Olive Oil
DIRECTIONS:
To roast a beet:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Cut the green tops off and trim the root. Wrap in foil with a little olive oil. Roast about an hour until fork tender. Let cool. Peel off remaining skin.
- Place the beet in a food processor or a blender.
- Add the chickpeas, tahini paste, lemon juice, minced garlic, and a little lemon zest
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
- Slowly drizzle in the olive oil until desired texture.
- Sprinkle with remaining lemon zest.
- Serve chilled with fresh veggies and pita chips.
Georgia News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Governor Ivey signs bill aimed at pardons and parole reform
Governor Kay Ivey signed a bill Thursday that aimed at reforming Alabama's Pardons and Paroles Board.Read More »
-
Alabama's new seat belt law will require backseat passengers to buckle up
In Alabama...Governor Kay Ivey has signed a bill that will make it illegal if back seat passengers are not wearing their seat belts.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
-
-
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-