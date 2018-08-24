Our Kitchen: Sliders

Our Kitchen

INGREDIENTS:

  • King's Hawaiian Bread
  • Lean Ground Beef
  • Shredded Cheese
  • Worcestershire Sauce
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Lettuce
  • Tomatoes

DIRECTIONS

  1. But ground beef in bowl and pour worcestershire sauce
  2. Add salt and pepper
  3. Take meat apart and form into small patties
  4. Cook on stove on high on both sides of patties until ready
  5. Cut rolls in half
  6. Put a patty inside each pair of rolls
  7. Add cheese
  8. Cook in a pan in an oven preheated at 350 Degrees 
  9. Add lettuce and tomatoes
  10. Eat and enjoy!
