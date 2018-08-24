Our Kitchen: Sliders
INGREDIENTS:
- King's Hawaiian Bread
- Lean Ground Beef
- Shredded Cheese
- Worcestershire Sauce
- Salt
- Pepper
- Lettuce
- Tomatoes
DIRECTIONS
- But ground beef in bowl and pour worcestershire sauce
- Add salt and pepper
- Take meat apart and form into small patties
- Cook on stove on high on both sides of patties until ready
- Cut rolls in half
- Put a patty inside each pair of rolls
- Add cheese
- Cook in a pan in an oven preheated at 350 Degrees
- Add lettuce and tomatoes
- Eat and enjoy!
Georgia News
Suspect arrested in Georgia shooting death of pregnant 14-year-old
Citing a statement from Atlanta police, news outlets report that 20-year-old Souleymane Diallo was arrested Thursday on charges including second-degree murder.Read More »
Mac Collins, pioneering rural Georgia Republican, dead at 74
Georgians are remembering Mac Collins, a truck driver-turned-lawmaker who helped build Georgia's Republican Party.Read More »
Columbus family celebrates life of beloved son, brother, and friend killed in helicopter crash
"My little brother Austin was the best little brother anybody could ask for," says Kyle Griswold.Read More »
Alabama News
Father says man killed in Alabama mall had gun permit
The father of a black man killed by a police officer during an Alabama mall shooting says his son had a permit to carry a weapon for self-defense.Read More »
Lawsuit against former Alabama Gov. Bentley set for March trial
A lawsuit filed against former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley by his one-time law enforcement secretary will go to trial in March.Read More »
In Birmingham's skyline, empty offices become more common
Cutbacks at major businesses and stagnant job growth are expected to create more than 1.1 million square feet of empty office space in downtown Birmingham by year's end.Read More »
