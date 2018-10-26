Our Kitchen

Our Kitchen: Smoked Salmon

By:

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 02:31 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 02:32 PM EDT

Our Kitchen: Smoked Salmon

INGREDIENTS:

  • Cream Cheese (1 lb)
  • Salmon (1 lb)
  • Chives (2 table spoons)
  • Salt (1 teaspoon)
  • Pepper (1/2 teaspoon)
  • Granulated Garlic (1/2 teaspoon)

DIRECTIONS(SALMON DIP):

  1. To make the salmon dip, add 1 lb of cream cheese and break up 1 lb of salmon to place in a bowl
  2. Add 2 table spoons of chives, 1 teaspoon of salt, 1/2 teaspoon of pepper, and 1/2 teaspoon of granulated garlic
  3. Season salmon with olive oil, cajun seasoning, salt, and pepper
  4. Eat and enjoy salmon dip!

DIRECTIONS

  1. Soak applewood chips in beer.  If you do not soak up your chips, you will end up with a fire in your smoker.
  2. With the remainder of salmon meat you have, use it to make a salmon po'boy.
  3. Instead of mayonnaise, use The Hang Out's pickle dip to spread on the bread
  4. Add lettuce, tomato, and smoked salmon on the bread.  If you would like, you could also add bacon.
  5. Eat and enjoy a salmon po'boy!
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

  • APD arrests Auburn man on multiple drug charges
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    APD arrests Auburn man on multiple drug charges

    Auburn Police have arrested an Auburn man after finding drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday.

    Read More »
  • Auburn professor suing university, claiming discrimination
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Auburn professor suing university, claiming discrimination

    An Auburn University engineering professor is suing the public Alabama school, claiming a group of his colleagues discriminated against him because of his race and national origin,

    Read More »
  • Kay Ivey Campaign heads to Auburn, Shelby County
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kay Ivey Campaign heads to Auburn, Shelby County

    MONTGOMERY, Ala. - On Saturday, October 27, Governor Kay Ivey will appear at campaign events in Auburn and Shelby County.

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Latest Stories