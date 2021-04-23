Parents and local businesses rally together to host prom for Columbus High Schoolers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – After the Muscogee County School District announced they would not sanction any proms for the second year in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of parents rallied together to create a night to remember for their students.

The group of parents found each other through Facebook and decided to put together a prom of their own for their children. Through one in-person meeting and zoom calls they were able to put together an outdoor prom for Columbus High School students.

Local businesses found out about the plans and joined in on the efforts. Cascade Hills Church gave the parents permission to host the outdoor prom on their property, Wade Linens provided table cloths, Henri Formal Wear offered discounted prices for tuxes, Krispy Kreme donated coupons to go in the giftbags and local Doctors Allen and Zwiskey donated money as well.

The lawn was decorated with balloons, picture taking stations, decorations, a funnel cake truck and even a dance floor, complete with a live DJ.

Parents began organizing the event sometime in March and spent the early hours ahead of the prom setting it all up. It was a lot of hard work that student Chloe Sharpe said she’s extremely grateful for.

“Well considering we didn’t have one last year, we didn’t get one this year, it was honestly so nice of the parents,” said Sharpe. “Just for willing to come together and give us this opportunity to have like all these memories with each other.”

Students had to show tickets and check in at the door just like a regular prom.

The parents said there is one difference from a regular prom, there is no set prom king or queen. Everyone was allowed to have the title for the night.