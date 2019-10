COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – October is the Adopt A Shelter Dog Month, so the PAWS Humane Society is hosting an adoption special from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 called “Dogtober.”

For the special, all dogs six months or older are only $50 to adopt. PAWS even has a place to browse online to “find your new best friend,” dogs like Braveheart, Tonto, and Titus.

To get in touch with PAWS and learn more about the adoption special, get in touch with PAWS at (706) 565-0035.