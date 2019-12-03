Paws Humane: GA Gives Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Today is the annual GA Gives Day. The Georgia Center for Nonprofits (GCN) hosts the state’s nonprofit giving event by partnering with numerous corporate, foundation, civic, creative, and media partners to help bring awareness to the missions of nonprofit organizations and fundraise their platforms. Paws Humane Society is one of our local nonprofits participating.

Paws Humane Society is the the Chattahoochee Valley’s largest animal welfare organization. Paws Humane Society offers an adoption program, affordable veterinary services, Pets for Life Outreach program, Community Cat program, foster care, and volunteer opportunities. The community’s support is crucial to helping them continue their mission.

Paws Humane Society does not receive any federal, state or city government funding, but relies on private support and contributions from within our community to accomplish their mission of saving the lives of animals.

PAWS Humane Society’s GA Gives profile can be accessed at www.gagives.org/organization/Paws-Columbus where donations are accepted to help them continue their lifesaving mission. More information about Paws Humane Society can be found on their website at www.pawshumane.org/