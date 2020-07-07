Paws Humane receives $3,000 Rachael Ray Save Them All COVID-19 Relief Grant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Paws Humane Society has received a $3,000 Rachael Ray Save Them All COVID-19 Relief Grant from Best Friends Animal Society. The organization says the grant will help Paws ensure its transport, foster and animal care programs can continue.

The Paws Humane Transport program allows rescued animals to be taken to partnered shelters around the United States to avoid overpopulation, and give families in those areas the opportunity to bring home adoptable pets.

The Foster and Animal Care program cares for dogs and cats who are currently staying at the local facility and are too young, too sick, or injured, and must stay in a temporary foster home before going to the shelter.

“This grant allows us to continue our lifesaving work by helping us support transporting animals out of our region, fostering young, sick, or injured pets, and also caring for cats and dogs at our shelter, which is central to our organization’s mission as we serve our community,” said Nicole Schiff, Director of Development at Paws Humane. “In this uncertain time, our goal will be to save as many dogs and cats as we were on track to save prior to the pandemic. We are grateful to our community for their support and appreciate the help from Best Friends Animal Society in making this possible.”

The Rachael Ray grant administered by Best Friends and funded by the Rachael Ray Foundation gives relief grants to shelters and rescue groups around the country for COVID-19. Paws Humane is an active partner of the Best Friends Network.