Paws Humane Society cancels events, creates Emergency Relief Fund for animal care during coronavirus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Paws Humane Society has released a statement to the community responding to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and how they are handling the virus’s effect on operations and upcoming events.

The leadership at Paws has promised to continue closely monitoring the ongoing coronavirus situation and working to continue providing quality care to the animals of the Chattahoochee Valley.

The organization’s statement said that just like the community, the board of directors, staff, and volunteers at Paws are all wrestling with the impact of the coronavirus.

Paws says they have created a contingency plan to continue monitoring the virus and are ready to execute the plan if the threat to public health in the county rises.

“Paws Humane Society and our veterinary clinic are remaining open in support of the community and our great city of Columbus. We are working hand in hand with the city and Columbus Animal Care and Control ensuring we continue our efforts of keeping Columbus no kill,” said Montgomery. “I know times are hard for everyone. Many people are worried and many are out of jobs, but, as a nonprofit, we live on donations, our efforts truly impact so many. The best thing anyone can possibly do is to make any type of contribution. Food, supplies or monetary, we are on standby for your support.”

The non-profit says that all of their upcoming events will be canceled until further notice, including the Barks and Blues Festival, which raises more than $30,000 for animal care at Paws. Despite the cancellations, Paws remains committed to the work they do.

” As a private nonprofit organization, we rely heavily on the generosity of the public during these events. The community support we receive enables us to continue our lifesaving mission day in and day out. As we prepare for the worst (and hope for the best) during these trying times, we are committed to continuing to provide the critical care to those most vulnerable, regardless of the environment around us. We need you now more than ever and are depending on your support,” the Paws statement said.

The safety of staff, volunteers, and customers remains a priority, so Paws Human Society has taken the following steps to limit exposure to coronavirus:

Volunteer and Community Service program has been suspended to limit the amount of individuals in the shelter

Animal intakes are being restricted to at-risk animals from Columbus Animal Care and Control

Reducing visitors in pet adoptions to those only seriously looking for a companion

Cancellation of all public events and humane education activities

While their events are canceled, Paws still has ways for the community to donate, and have created the Paws Humane Society Emergency Relief Fund to support daily operations.

Donations to the Relief Fund will provide necessary financial support for: