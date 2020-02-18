Paws Humane Society has free public adoptions after big private donation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Paws Humane Society has a number of events coming up, including a free adoption special through the end of February.

The free adoption special comes as a result of a large donation made by a private benefactor.

“Through the rest of February, we are doing sponsored adoptions, which is going to be free adoptions to the public” said Mary Yenter, “we have had a donor come forward who wants to sponsor the rest of the adoption fees, so they’re going to be them for us.”

Other events by the organization include NamaSitStay, a pet yoga event and fundraiser that was held in partnership with Columbus’s the Art of Yoga has more sessions coming up.

Paws Humane always has the right types of pets for any animal lover.

“If you’re an active family, if you’re a couch potato, we’ve got the right animal for you,” Yenter said.

The free adoption special, Leap Year for Love, runs through Feb. 29.