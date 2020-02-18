Cause for Paws #1 Midday Live Shot

We are holding a donation drive to collect supplies to benefit animals at Paws Humane, our local animal shelter.  Below is additional information on how you can help contribute to this cause.

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST                              

Location: Kia of Columbus, 7041 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA 31909

Beneficiary Charities: Paws Humane

Sponsors: Attorney Ken Nugent and Kia of Columbus 

 

Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST                      

Location: PetSmart, 1591 Bradley Park Dr, Columbus, GA 31904

Beneficiary Charities: Paws Humane

Sponsors: Energy Savers, Brewer Financial, and John Foy & Associates

 

Wednesday, March 25,, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. EST                      

Location: Rivertown Automall, 1661 Whittlesey Rd suite b, Columbus, GA 31904

Beneficiary Charities: Paws Humane

Sponsors: Hostilo Law and Rivertown Auto 

Paws Humane Society has free public adoptions after big private donation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Paws Humane Society has a number of events coming up, including a free adoption special through the end of February.

The free adoption special comes as a result of a large donation made by a private benefactor.

“Through the rest of February, we are doing sponsored adoptions, which is going to be free adoptions to the public” said Mary Yenter, “we have had a donor come forward who wants to sponsor the rest of the adoption fees, so they’re going to be them for us.”

Image may contain: possible text that says 'Leap Year for Love Adoption Special FREE ADOPTIONS FOR ALL PETS THROUGH FEBRUARY 29TH Paws Humane Society Paws Humane Society 4900 Milgen Road Columbus, GA 31907 www.pawshumane.org **THANKS TO GENEROUS DONOR FOR SPONSORING ADOPTION FEES*'

Other events by the organization include NamaSitStay, a pet yoga event and fundraiser that was held in partnership with Columbus’s the Art of Yoga has more sessions coming up.

Paws Humane always has the right types of pets for any animal lover.

“If you’re an active family, if you’re a couch potato, we’ve got the right animal for you,” Yenter said.

The free adoption special, Leap Year for Love, runs through Feb. 29.

