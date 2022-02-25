COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As part of the Pets for Life program, Paws Humane Society will be offering free pet supplies through a drive-thru pantry.

The drive-thru pet pantry will be open on Feb. 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be free dog food, cat food, and other pet care items available to pet owners in the Chattahoochee Valley, as well as surrounding Alabama and Georgia counties.

Erin Lucas, Paws Humane Director of Outreach, believes the Pets for Life program aids in supporting the local community.

“Our Pets for Life program is hosting a pet food pantry to continue our efforts in helping families and pets within our region with essential supplies.” said Lucas. “Showing our communities they are not alone in this difficult time.”

The event is first come, first serve, according to Paws Humane. For more information on the event, visit pawshumane.org/event/pet-food-pantry, or call 706-987-8370