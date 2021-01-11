 

Paws Humane Society hosts first Pet Food Pantry of 2021

Community News

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Local non-profit Paws Humane Society will host its first Pet Food Pantry of the new year on Jan. 16, 2021, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to create challenges for pet owners due to job loss and continuing unemployment.

On Saturday, Jan. 16, Paws Humane will offer pet owners free pet food assistance and distribution to those in need throughout the Chattahoochee Valley and surrounding counties in Georgia and Alabama, with support of Greater Good Charities and their corporate sponsors, Paws Humane said in a statement.

“Our Pets for Life program is hosting a pet food pantry to continue our efforts in helping families and pets within our region with essential supplies showing our communities they are not alone in this difficult time,” said Erin Lucas, Paws Humane Director of Outreach.

Supplies that will be distributed to those in need include dog food, cat food, cat litter, and other pet care items owners may need as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the Columbus community and the nation.

(Photos courtesy of Paws Humane Society)

In their announcement for the event, Paws Humane thanked Dryvit Systems for lending a hand to make the food pantry possible, along with a message of community, saying:

“It is times like these that we must all work together to continue our lifesaving mission and keep cherished pets in their homes, in spite of the global crisis happening around us.”

Pet owners who may need some help with pet items or food during the pandemic can go to the Paws Humane Community Room at 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 16, Paws will open the food pantry to pet owners from Georgia and Alabama, no appointment necessary.

For participants, Paws Humane says masks will be required and asks that those attending practice social distancing.

