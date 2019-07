Are you or someone you know looking for a new bestfriend, but don’t have the money for a new dog? Well, here’s how you can get one for free.

In honor of National Mutt Day, July 31st, the Paws Humane Society is having their “I Like Big Mutts and I Cannot Lie” adoption special until Aug 3rd.

All Paws Humane Society adult dogs who have been at the shelter for 31 days or longer are free to adopt. The adoptable pups with a ❤️ on their picture have been with PHS for over 31 days, check them out here