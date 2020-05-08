Paws Humane Society opens free pet food pantry on May 9 due to community need during COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect local communities and unemployment remains high nationally, Paws Humane Society is opening a free pet food pantry to help pet owners during the health crisis.

Paws Humane is partnering with the Georgia Emergency Management Agency, the Georgia Animal Control Association, and the Georgia Department of Agriculture to help pet owners in need locally and regionally.

On May 9, Paws Humane will open the temporary Pet Food Pantry, which will provide food assistance and distribute goods to the Columbus community, as well as shelter partners in Harris, Troup, and Meriwether Counties.

The pet food given out during this even will go to pet owners experiencing hardship and shelter animals.

A Paws Humane spokesperson says that a donation from Greater Good and statewide coordination from Atlanta Humane Society will give Paws more than 3,000 pounds of dog food and cat litter, 1,000 pounds of cat food, and other “critical supplies.”

“Paws Humane Society is committed to the residents of Columbus and the Chattahoochee

Valley in meeting the needs of families, community and other rescue organizations, facing food

insecurity for their pets,” said Tricia Montgomery, Paws Humane Society CEO. “The response

has been overwhelming and the support, even more so. We are leaning on each other and

learning what it truly means to be a community.”

Here’s what you need to know about the May 9 Pet Food Pantry: