COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —The Paws Humane Society announced on Thursday that it would hold the 2023 Barks and Blues Music Festival on Saturday.

The event is free and open to the public from 3 to 10 p.m. at Woodruff Park, located at 1000 Bay Avenue.

According to Paws Humane Society, this year, the music festival will feature live entertainment, food trucks, adult beverages, arts and crafts vendors, and a kids zone.

The entertainment lineup includes the following artists: