Paws Humane Society to host third Pet Food Pantry on Sept. 19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Paws Humane Society will hold their third Pet Food Pantry on Sept. 19 to continue helping pet food assistance to needy families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pet food will be provided to families in need for free and distributed to pet owners in the Chattahoochee Valley, as well as other nearby counties in Georgia and Alabama, according to a Paws spokesperson.

Support and donations from the Atlanta Humane Society and GreaterGood have helped Paws provide pet supplies such as dog food, cat food, cat litter, and other items to pet owners in need.

“Paws Humane Society is committed to the residents of Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley in meeting the needs of families, community and other rescue organizations, facing food insecurity for their pets,” said Tricia Montgomery, Paws Humane Society CEO. “While we are gearing up to host our third pet food pantry, we are expecting to host more in the near future as we continue to assess and fulfill pet needs in the community.”

The Food Pantry will open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Paws Humane Community Room on Milgen Road. No appointments are necessary. The organization says that supplies will be given on a first come, first serve basis, due to supplies coming in to Paws and provided to the public as they are received.

For more information regarding the Pet Food Pantry, head online to the Paws website.