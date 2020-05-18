Paws Humane Society to open second free pet food pantry for pet owners

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As the global pandemic from the coronavirus brought a wave of challenges for caring of their beloved pets. In response to this growing need, Paws Humane Society will open its second Pet Food Pantry to stand up for pet owners in need both locally and regionally.

Saturday, May 23, Paws Humane will offer free dog food assistance and distribution not only to pet owners in the Chattahoochee Valley, but also to our regional shelter partners in neighboring counties such as Russell, Harris, Troup and Meriwether. The majority of the pet food will be distributed to these communities for pet owners experiencing hardship during this time while a portion of the food will also be used to feed shelter animals.

Thanks to support and coordination from Best Friends Animal Society and their corporate partners, Paws Humane will receive 68,000 pounds of Landmark by American Journey dog food all to be distributed to pet owners in need.

“Paws Humane Society is committed to the residents of Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley in meeting the needs of families, community and other rescue organizations, facing food insecurity for their pets,” said Tricia Montgomery, Paws Humane Society CEO. “The response has been overwhelming and the support, even more so. We are leaning on each other and learning what it truly means to be a community.”

It is times like these that we must all work together to continue our lifesaving mission and keep cherished pets in their homes, in spite of the global crisis happening around us. Paws Humane is privileged to offer this resource to our community and shelter partners.

Paws Humane Society Pet Food Pantry Details: