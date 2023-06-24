COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter D. Leary has condemned the antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ+ incidents In Macon and Warner Robins and urged people to report hate crimes.

“The events in Macon and Warner Robins targeting the Jewish and LGBTQ+ communities are deeply troubling. I strongly condemn acts to intimidate and threaten people based on their faith, race, ancestry, or LGBTQ+ identity,” said Leary. “Our office will defend the civil rights of all citizens.”

People are urged to report antisemitic incidents and hate crimes to the local authorities first and then contact the FBI at 1-800- 225-5324 or tips.fbi.gov and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia at 478-752-3511.

Attorney’s Office reminded citizens that it is always available to plan training for houses of worship and other community stakeholders.