COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) In this Tuesday’s “Pet of the Week,” Paws Humane shows us why “adorable” can be spelled “B-a-r-r-y.”

Barry is a kitten available for adoption now at Paws Humane.

Mary Yenter introduces us to Barry.

Greg Loyd asks Mary about the latest addition to her own family, too.

If you’re interested in Barry or any other animals at Paws Humane, visit the website. The shelter is located at 4900 Milgen Road in Columbus and can be reached (706) 987-8380.