Meet Brody: Pet of the Week from Paws Humane

Pet of the Week

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week, Josh McQuien, of Paws Humane in Columbus, introduces us to Brody. Brody is an adorable puppy available for adoption now.

Josh also discussed the grand re-opening of the Paws Humane Wellness Clinic on Friday, June 21, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. According to Paws Humane, The Wellness Clinic “offers low-cost veterinary services including vaccines, annual exams, microchips, preventative medicine, testing, nail trims and skin and ear consults. The goal of our wellness program is to offer these discounted services to pet owners who could not otherwise afford it.”

At the grand re-opening of the Wellness Clinic on Friday, June 21, there’s no need for pet owners to make an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted all day. In fact, the first 40 clients on Friday, June 21, will receive a free pet exam by Dr. Krystal White, a new veterinarian now working with Paws Humane.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

° / 73°
% ° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 72°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 20% 92° 72°

Thursday

95° / 73°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 10% 95° 73°

Friday

93° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 93° 73°

Sunday

95° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 74°

Monday

96° / 75°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 96° 75°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

88°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

82°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

80°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
80°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
78°

78°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
78°

76°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
76°

75°

4 AM
Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

5 AM
Cloudy
4%
75°

75°

6 AM
Cloudy
5%
75°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
5%
74°

76°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
76°

80°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
80°

83°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
83°

85°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
85°

87°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
87°

89°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
89°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
90°

91°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
91°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
88°

89°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
89°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
88°

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
87°