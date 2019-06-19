Meet Brody: Pet of the Week from Paws Humane

This week, Josh McQuien, of Paws Humane in Columbus, introduces us to Brody. Brody is an adorable puppy available for adoption now.

Josh also discussed the grand re-opening of the Paws Humane Wellness Clinic on Friday, June 21, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. According to Paws Humane, The Wellness Clinic “offers low-cost veterinary services including vaccines, annual exams, microchips, preventative medicine, testing, nail trims and skin and ear consults. The goal of our wellness program is to offer these discounted services to pet owners who could not otherwise afford it.”

At the grand re-opening of the Wellness Clinic on Friday, June 21, there’s no need for pet owners to make an appointment. Walk-ins will be accepted all day. In fact, the first 40 clients on Friday, June 21, will receive a free pet exam by Dr. Krystal White, a new veterinarian now working with Paws Humane.