Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week is Sponsored by Paws Humane Society. Meet Arrow, a five year old doggy who does well with kids and other dogs. Arrow was treated for heartworms and is now ready for a family of fun and joy!

To apply for adoption for Arrow or any pet, you can check out their website and fill out an application. Once the application is complete, an associate will give you a call to follow up on the process. To learn more, you can give Paws Humane Society a call at 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org.