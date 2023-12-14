This week the Mister Sparky Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Society. Meet Daisy!

Daisy is a recent arrival from Columbus Animal Care and Control. She’s about two-and-a-half-years-old and still has a lot of puppy energy. If you love to run or hike, or aspire to, Daisy might be the girl for you. If you already have a dog at home, a meet and greet would be best.

If Daisy has caught your eye, go to the Paws Humane Society website and fill out an application. You can also see all of the available animals ready for adoption.