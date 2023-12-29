This week, the Mister Sparky Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Society. Meet Jeramie!

Jeramie is a senior pup at about nine-years-old. He’s a social and outgoing dog who loves car rides, playing with other dogs, and people. If you have a dog at home, make sure to bring them with you to meet Jeramie. Bring the whole family to make sure Jeramie will fit in with everyone.

If Jeramie could be your New Year pup, go to the Paws Humane Society webpage and fill out an application. You can also see all of the adoptable animals currently looking for new homes. Make this a Happy New Year for a loving animal.