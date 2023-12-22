This week the Mister Sparky Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Society. Meet Mavis!

Mavis is about about two-and-a-half-years-old and on the smaller side at about 35 pounds. Her disposition is more calm and sweet than rambunctious. If you already have a dog, Mavis would probably prefer one that is also more on the calm side. Make sure to have a meet and greet before adopting another dog into your home.

Fill out an application at Paws Humane Society for Mavis or look at their adoptable animals to see who’s available. Make this a happy holiday season for some loving Paws pets.