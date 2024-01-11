The Mister Sparky Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Society. Executive Director Courtney Pierce brought Sox!

Sox is a nine-year-old female mixed breed who still has a lot of pep in her step. Sox is a little overweight but with her energy, she’s ready for walks to take off those pounds. Go meet your new workout partner!

If Sox has caught your eye, the adoption process is easy. Go over to the Paws Humane website and fill out an application. Staff will be in touch. If you have a dog at home, bring them for a meet and greet. You can also see the other adoptable animals currently available.