Paws Humane Society has brought out the amazing Munchkin, who is a couch potato that loves to take naps and be in your lap! She is a senior cat who was brought to the Paws Humane Society due to her being extremely stressed. Munchkin is a great cat for someone who doesn’t have any other animals or doesn’t have a lot of company in the house.

Paws Humane Society has a holiday special called Operation Silent Night. This operation is for people interested in adopting an animal permanently, someone who is not yet ready to adopt or wanting to become a foster parent. Taking an animal home for the holidays gives the animals a chance to be in another environment other than the shelter.

To apply for adoption, you can check out their website and fill out an application. Once the application is complete, an associate will give you a call to follow up on the process. To learn more about Operation Silent Night, you can give Paws Humane Society a call at 706-565-0035 or emailing adoptions@pawshumane.org.