This week the Mister Sparky Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Society. Meet Symphony!

Symphony is a ball of energy ready to make friends all over town. Symphony is about 2 years old and ready for a forever home. An active family would be best. She’s friendly with some dogs so make sure to have a meet and greet if you already have a dog at home.

If Symphony is music to your ears, go to the Paws Humane Society webpage and fill out an application. You can also see the other animals available for adoption.