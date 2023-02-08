Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week is Sponsored by Paws Humane Society. Meet Angel, a super sweet, five year old affectionate doggy who loves belly rubs! Angel has been with Paws Humane Society for a little over sixty days and is apart of their February special, where a fee will be waived for the long term dogs who have been there sixty days or more.

To apply for adoption for Angel or any other pet, you can check out their website and fill out an application. Once the application is complete, an associate will give you a call to follow up on the process. To learn more, you can give Paws Humane Society a call at 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org.