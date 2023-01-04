For the first Pet of the Week this year is Arnie! Arnie was named after the school he was found in, Arnolds. Arnie is a fairly calm and sweet dog, who would fit into multiple families with no cats. They would love for you to visit the animal you would like to adopt, and there you can speak with a adoption counselor. The adoption counselors are acknowledgeable of the animals so they are able to help you pick the right fit! To adopt from Paws Humane Society, put in an application on their website.