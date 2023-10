Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week comes to us from Paws Humane Society. Meet Ashanti!

Ashanti is about three years old, very family friendly, and loves children. She’s a sweet dog and would make a great addition to any household. If you already have a dog, it’s best to have a meet and greet to see how they get along.

If Ashanti peeks your interest, go to the Paws Humane Society website and fill out an application. You can also see the other animals available for adoption.