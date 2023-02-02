Mister Sparky’s Pet of the Week is Sponsored by Paws Humane Society. Meet 5 year old D.W! D.W. is a treat motivated friendly dog who is ready to find his forever family. Paws Humane Society has a February special called “Fee waived Adoption”, which is a way to help find the animals a home.

To apply for adoption for D.W. or any other pet, you can check out their website and fill out an application. Once the application is complete, an associate will give you a call to follow up on the process. To learn more, you can give Paws Humane Society a call at 706-565-0035 or email adoptions@pawshumane.org.